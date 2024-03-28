Brandon Sklenar joins cast of Christoper Landon's film 'Drop'

WASHINGTON: Actor Brandon Sklenar, who is best known for his roles in 'Midway', 'Mapplethorpe', 'Vice', and more, is all set to join Meghann Fahy in Christoper Landon's film 'Drop' from Platinum Dunes and Blumhouse. The film's plot is being kept under wraps, but it's said to be a fast-paced thriller, reported Deadline.

The script was written by Jillian Jacobs and Chris Roach, and it was produced by Michael Bay, Jason Blum, Brad Fuller, and Cameron Fuller (who brought the script to Platinum Dunes). Sam Lerner is an executive producer. Platinum Dunes and Blumhouse produced the picture for Universal.

The two production firms' collaboration has yielded impressive results with their Purge franchise, which includes five films, with a sixth on the way, as well as a TV series.

Sklenar will next appear in Sony's cinematic version of Colleen Hoover's best-selling novel 'It Ends With Us', as Atlas Corrigan alongside Blake Lively. The novel was the best-selling print book in the United States in 2022, staying on the New York Times bestseller list for more than 90 weeks. Sklenar also features in the Paramount+ series 1923, where he plays Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren's nephew. While Ford and Mirren provided plenty of star power, Sklenar made his impact, which is anticipated to increase as season 2 begins filming this summer.

In 2022, Sklenar won the Best Actor award at the Vienna Independent Film Festival for his role as Sean Graves in Futra Days. Additional credits include playing the role of Burt Reynolds in the series The Offer, opposite Miles Teller; Adam McKay's films Vice as Bobby Prentace, and Midway as George Gay, reported Deadline.