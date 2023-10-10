Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid's casual outing fuels relationship rumours

NEW YORK: American actor Bradley Cooper and American model Gigi Hadid were spotted spending time together in New York. After they were seen together in New York City twice in the previous few days, a source told PEOPLE that the model and the Maestro star are enjoying getting to know each other but are keeping things casual for the time being.

The source said, "They are having fun. She's independent, busy, and her days are filled with responsibilities so I don't see anything serious happening right away if at all."

However, the insider said that Hadid has had a thing on Cooper for some time and may be interested in exploring more than friendship with the actor. He added, "They have things in common so it's possible to see it progress. It appears super casual now, but they both have kids, big careers, busy lives and understand what life is like in these circles. It's cute...and there is an attraction."

According to the source, Hadid, in addition to modelling, working on her design business, and raising her 3-year-old daughter, Khai, is interested in acting, which might be a point of connection between her and Cooper. Cooper and Hadid were first seen together on Thursday as they exited West Village celebrity hotspot Via Carota.

They got together again for dinner on Sunday. They were later seen riding in the same automobile, with Cooper behind the wheel. Cooper was formerly married to Russian model Irina Shayk, with whom he has a 6-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine.

The couple, who started dating in 2015, split up two years later but remain friends. In August, they even took a trip to Italy together as a family.

A source told People at the time, "Lea wants them all to travel together. And Irina and Bradley are friendly and get along. They both want to make Lea happy." Hadid previously dated Zayn Malik, with whom she has a child, Khai. After nearly six years of dating, she and the One Direction member called it quits in October 2021.

Recently, Hadid was linked to Leonardo DiCaprio after the two were spotted together at a New York Fashion Week afterparty in September 2022.