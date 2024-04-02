Both cricket and cinema are my greatest love: Rishab Shetty

CHENNAI: Rishab Shetty, the vision behind Kantara, said that he is a great follower of cinema and cricket. He stated, “I used to be an ardent cricket player during my school and college days. Even today, I have a cricket kit in the boot of my car. I take it to play the game whenever I get time off from work.”

Recently, an image of Rishab Shetty was uploaded on social media from the sets of Kantara, and speaking about the same, he shared, “It’s the same field where we did our rehearsals for Kantara.

I enjoyed planning this out, as both cricket and cinema are two of my greatest love.” Meanwhile, on the work front, Rishab Shetty has begun shooting for the much-awaited prequel to Kantara: Chapter 1.