Bommai album to be released today by two young celebrities

CHENNAI: SJ Suryah’s upcoming romantic-thriller, Bommai‘s audio, will be launched by two young stars. The identity of the stars is kept a mystery, as the poster demands fans to keep guessing who they are. The makers of the film, dropped a poster announcing the date and time of the audio launch, with the silhouettes of the two stars under the caption, “By two young and energetic stars of our movie industry”.

The protagonist of the film S J Suryah, took to twitter, by sharing the mysterious poster with the silhouettes of the two stars, captioning “Due to time constraints, a GRAND audio event wasn’t possible. But A private Audio Launch with the presence of 2 stars who have earned people’s love in abundance has made it GRANDEUR Who are they?? STAY TUNED!!”(sic).