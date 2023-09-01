Bombay Jayashri’s social media post delights fans

CHENNAI: On Thursday, singer Bombay Jayashri took to social media and posted a picture that read ‘Songs and Memories’ with a tagline that read Coming soon. The caption in the post read, “Hi friends. Really happy to be back with all of you again.”

The fans of the singer, including some of her industry colleagues, were delighted to see this post and commented that they were happy to hear this news.

DT Next tried contacting her family members, but were not able to get through. Earlier this year, she was hospitalised in the UK after being found unconscious in her room, in the month of March. She was diagnosed with aneurysm. In May, her son took to her social media page to inform her fans that the singer is recovering and is stable.