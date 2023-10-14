Bollywood movies that deal with mental health issues

MUMBAI: Bollywood has started addressing mental health issues more openly in recent years, and several movies have explored these topics with sensitivity and depth. Here are some Bollywood movies that focus on mental health issues.
Dear Zindagi
'Dear Zindagi' follows the story of a young woman who seeks help from a therapist to deal with her emotional and psychological issues. Directed by Gauri Shinde, it stars Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan.
Black
'Black' stars Rani Mukerji and Amitabh Bachchan and tells the story of a deaf and blind girl's journey through life and education
My Name Is Khan
'My Name Is Khan' features Shah Rukh Khan as an autistic man who embarks on a journey to meet the President of the United States. It highlights the challenges and discrimination faced by people with autism.
Phobia
'Phobia,' starring Radhika Apte, tells the story of a woman who develops agoraphobia after a traumatic incident. The film delves into her mental state and the fear she faces.
Udaan
'Udaan' tells the story of a teenager who is sent back home after being expelled from school. It addresses the struggles he faces and the strained relationship with his authoritarian father.