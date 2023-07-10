Bollywood movies for kids to watch on OTT platforms

Dangal

'Dangal' is based on the true story of the Phogat sisters, Geeta and Babita, and their father Mahavir Singh Phogat. It explores their journey in the world of wrestling and the challenges they face as they break gender stereotypes. The movie not only entertains but also sheds light on important social issues and encourages audiences to challenge gender norms and pursue their dreams against all odds. You can watch Dangal on Netflix.