Bollywood movies for kids to watch on OTT platforms

MUMBAI: Movies for kids have a wonderful way of presenting meaningful messages and teaching valuable life lessons in a light and engaging manner. They often emphasize positive values, promote empathy, friendship and encourage children to embrace their uniqueness. Here are some Bollywood movies that kids can watch on OTT platforms.
Taare Zameen Par
Directed by Aamir Khan, 'Taare Zameen Par' explores the story of a young boy named Ishaan who struggles with dyslexia and faces challenges in the conventional education system. The film has become a favourite among children and serves as an eye-opener for parents advocating for a more inclusive and understanding approach towards children with different learning abilities. The movie is available on Disney+ Hotstar.
I Am Kalam
'I Am Kalam' tells the inspiring story of a young boy named Chhotu, who dreams of rising above his impoverished circumstances and becoming great like former Indian President, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam. The film follows Chhotu's journey as he befriends a roadside eatery owner and adopts the name 'Kalam' to emulate his idol. It is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Dangal
'Dangal' is based on the true story of the Phogat sisters, Geeta and Babita, and their father Mahavir Singh Phogat. It explores their journey in the world of wrestling and the challenges they face as they break gender stereotypes. The movie not only entertains but also sheds light on important social issues and encourages audiences to challenge gender norms and pursue their dreams against all odds. You can watch Dangal on Netflix.
Stanley Ka Dabba
'Stanley Ka Dabba' is a story of a young boy named Stanley, who is known for his imaginative storytelling skills. However, he faces the challenge of not bringing a lunchbox to school, which leads to conflicts with his teacher. The film explores the themes of childhood, friendship, and the power of imagination. It can be watched on Disney+ Hotstar.
Secret Superstar
'Secret Superstar' showcases the journey of a young girl who aspires to be a singer and how she overcomes obstacles with her talent, determination, and support from her mother. The movie not only entertains but also inspires audiences to pursue their passions, challenge societal norms, and strive for gender equality. It is avai;able on Netflix.