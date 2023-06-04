Bollywood films which portrayed life of Indian middle-class

MUMBAI: Socially conscious films about middle-class India are quickly finding traction with Indian audiences. A large proportion of moviegoers are middle-class families. Over the years, several filmmakers highlighted the difficulties faced by the mango people which received massive responses from the audiences. Take a look at some of the films which portrayed the life of a middle-class family effortlessly.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Helmed by Laxman Utekar, the film starred Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles. The plot revolves around a romantic couple Kapil and Saumya who desire to have a house of their own away from their family and use the Indian Government's flagship program Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) to get it.

Piku

Piku is another Bollywood film that was both critically praised and a commercial hit upon its initial release. The film focuses on the girls of middle-class families in modern India, and how they carry family responsibilities. Piku is a wonderful blend of humour and sentiment, with a stubborn, ailing father. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the film starred Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Irrfan Khan in the lead roles.

Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Released in the year 2015, the film starred Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles. The plot revolves around Prem, a school dropout, who reluctantly marries Sandhya, an educated but overweight girl. However, the two become closer when they compete in a race in which Prem carried Sandhya on his back. The film received positive responses from the audience and the critics.

Khosla Ka Ghosla

Talking about family dramas, how can someone forget about hilarious film? The plot of this amusing comedic satire is based on the lives of an ordinary man, played by Anupam Kher, and focuses around a property he owns and the dispute that arises over it. Released in the year 2005, the film was helmed by Dibakar Banerjee and also starred Boman Irani, Parvin Das and Ranvir Shorey in the lead roles.

The Lunchbox

Helmed by Ritesh Batra, 'The Lunchbox' revolves around the misplacement of tiffin in Mumbai's efficient lunchbox delivery system. This wrong delivery of a lunchbox connects a neglected housewife (Nimrat) to an about-to-retire government servant (Irrfan). The film received a lot of appreciation from the audience.