Bobby Deol Birthday: Must-watch movies of the versatile actor

MUMBAI: Bobby Deol has showcased his versatility as an actor in the film industry. From romantic dramas to action-packed thrillers, he has left his mark on the Bollywood film industry. On his birthday, let's look at some of his best movies.

Barsaat Barsaat marked Bobby Deol's debut in Bollywood, and it also starred Twinkle Khanna. Bobby plays the role of a naive villager who comes to the city to attend college.

'Gupt: The Hidden Truth’ In ‘Gupt: The Hidden Truth’, Bobby played the role of Sahil Sinha who gets into trouble after his father Governor Jai Singh Sinha gets killed and he ends up becoming the prime suspect.

Soldier 'Soldier,' an action thriller revolves around Captain Vijay Malhotra (played by Bobby Deol), an officer in the Indian Army who is falsely accused of being a traitor and is brutally dishonored.

Apne 'Apne,' a family drama featuring the Deol family, including Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, and Bobby Deol.