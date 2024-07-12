Blockbusters of Box Office studio

COOKU WITH COMALI SEASON 5

Cooku With Comali 5, the most anticipated entertainment show is the talk of the town. The show has introduced Madhampatty Rangharaaj, renowned for catering high-profile weddings, as a new judge, alongside celebrity contestants such as VTV Ganesh. One remarkable change is the introduction of live animals to the set, adding an unpredictable element and enhancing the show's reality aspect. The program has also attracted high-profile guests, including actor Vijay Sethupathy, who not only promoted his 50th film but also participated in the cooking process along with other contestants, demonstrating the show's broad appeal. As the season progresses, viewers can look forward to more surprises and twists as there will be a wildcard entry. The biriyani challenge round stirred up a lot of controversy because of Vasanth Vasi’s eviction. Majority of the audience felt that the eviction was unfair. But all things apart, Vasanth Vasi left the set by expressing his gratitude.

All the four seasons of CWC were produced by a different production house, whereas this 5th season of CWC is produced by Box Office Studio. Box Office Studio has previously produced successful shows such as BigBoss Jodigal and KalakkaPovadhu Yaaru Seasons 5 to 8. The show is produced by Jegan Baskaran and directed by Joshua Preetham. This show is aired on Vijay Television on every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30PM.

PANI VIZHUM MALARVANAM

Pani Vizhum Malarvanam is a soulful story about the bonding of a brother and sister.

This serial stands apart from the usual television soaps which revolves around ‘maamiyar marumagal drama’ or ‘cat and mouse fight of husband and wife’. Instead, the plot of this serial is refreshing since it talks about the beautiful, yet complicated relationship between a brother and sister. This also gives viewers a chance to reflect on their own family ties. This storytelling approach allows for a deeper exploration of themes such as loyalty, sacrifice, and the evolving nature of sibling relationships as individuals grow and change.

This show is produced by Box Office Studio, an established production house based in Chennai. Box Office Studio has demonstrated a proven track record with regard to television serials with Kaatrukkenna Veli, Thendral Vandhu Ennai Thodum and Chellamma mega serials. The serial started airing from 24th June, 2024 on Vijay Television.

The serial is produced by Jegan Baskaran and directed by Francis Kathiravan. The lead cast of the serial includes Siddharth Kumaran, Vinusha Devi, Rayyan and Shilpa. The serial is telecast from Monday to Friday at 6:00pm on Vijay Television.

KENATHA KANOM

Actor Yogi Babu is all set to play the lead in ‘Kenatha Kanom’, with Lovelyn Chandrashekar, as the female lead. Suresh Sangaiah who has directed impactful stories such as ‘Oru Kidavin Karunai Manu’ and ‘Sathya Sodhanai’ is the director of this film.

Kenatha Kanom is produced by Jegan Baskaran's Box Office Studio along with SR Ramesh Babu's RB Talkies and. After establishing a strong foot in Television production, Box Office Studio is also venturing into the OTT and movie business.

The film industry is buzzing with excitement as a well-established television production company ventures into feature film production for the first time. This transition from small screen to big screen has generated significant interest and anticipation among both industry insiders and audiences. This debut could potentially pave the way for more television production companies to expand into film, further enriching the cinema industry with diverse storytelling approaches.

V. Thiyagarajan is the cinematographer and Nivas K Prasanna is the music director of the film. The film also features actors George Mariam, Rachel Rebecca and Ramakrishnan.