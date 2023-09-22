Birthday wishes pour in for Atlee as he basks in success of Jawan

CHENNAI: Acclaimed director Atlee whose latest SRK-starrer Jawan is creating waves in theatres, on Thursday is celebrating his 37th birthday, with wishes pouring in from fans, actors and even studios. The director celebrated his very special day with wife Priya and his newborn son Meer.

Posting a picture of their family while Atlee holding his son, his wife actor Priya Mohan took to her X account and wrote: “Wat more can I ask for @Atlee_dir Happy happy birthday my papa. Love you for everything , thank you for making my life so beautiful in every possible way.”(sic)

She also jokingly added: “I am sure MEER will have a very tough time to match up with ur love for me. Love you for wat ever ur are Atlee. I promise to love you how much ever i could and give you only happiness forever. Love you my Atlee, love you and love the mini you (MEER) soo much.”(sic)

Done more than a few songs with @deepikapadukone… but nothing like a love song done the Atlee way!!!

Happy Birthday my friend @Atlee_dir!

Thank u for this #Faraatta of a song… To first meetings, first love, that Faraatta feeling!#Faraatta (Hindi), #Pattasa (Tamil),#Galatta… pic.twitter.com/qb4IsEcV9u — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 21, 2023

The director’s longtime associate actor Vijay, who has starred in all of Atlee’s films except Jawan, shared a collage of pictures with him and wrote: Mr Iyyakams @Atlee_dir na a Very Happy Birthday Anna.”(sic)



SRK’s production house Red Chilies Entertainment which produced Jawan, wished the director and wrote on their X: “Happy Birthday to the powerhouse director, @Atlee_dir!”(sic)