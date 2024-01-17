Birthday special: Unforgettable songs of Javed Akhtar

Javed Akhtar's ability to convey deep emotions through his lyrics and his poetic expression have made him an iconic figure in the Indian music industry. Let's take a look at some of our all-time favourite classics by the legendary lyricist on his birthday.





Jashn-e-Bahara 'Jashn-e-Bahara' is a beautiful and poetic song written by Javed Akhtar. The song is from the movie "Jodhaa Akbar," and it captures the essence of love and celebration.







'Main Agar Kahoon' 'Main Agar Kahoon' from the movie 'Om Shanti Om' is a romantic and soulful song with lyrics written by Javed Akhtar. The song beautifully captures the emotions of expressing love and admiration for a beloved.







Do Pal 'Do Pal' from 'Veer-Zaara' is a poignant and emotionally charged song with deeply moving lyrics written by Akhtar. The song is a testament to his ability to convey profound emotions through his poetic expression.







Yun Hi Chala Chal 'Yun Hi Chala Chal' from 'Swades' is a powerful and thought-provoking song featuring deeply philosophical lyrics penned by Javed Akhtar. The lyrics of the song beautifully capture the essence of life's journey and the pursuit of one's dreams.







Dil Chahta Hai 'Dil Chahta Hai,' written by Akhtar from the movie of the same name has become an anthem for the youth and is closely associated with the theme of friendship and independence.

























