Birthday special: Revisit some timeless songs of music composer RD Burman

MUMBAI: Rahul Dev Burman, the ace music composer, is going to celebrate his birthday tomorrow, June 27. He is the son of legendary music director SD Burman and is popularly known as Panchamda by his fans. Over the course of several decades, RD Burman has captivated audiences with his renowned music in both Hindi and Bengali films.

Burman has created timeless classics such as 'O Haseena Zulfonwali Jane Jahan' and 'Meri Pyari Bindu'. Pachamda worked with artists such as Gulzar, Asha Bhosle, and Kishore Kumar to create songs for every mood and occasion.

On the birth anniversary of a seasoned music composer, let us revisit some of his iconic songs.

1. O Haseena Zulfonwale Jane Jahan

The popular song from the 1966 film 'Teesri Manzil', directed by Vijay Anand and produced by Nasir Hussain is one of his iconic creations. Sung by Mohammad Rafi and Asha Bhosle. It is also remembered for the dance performance by Shammi Kapoor and Helen.





2. Kya Jaanu Sajan

When Majrooh Sultanpuri's heartbreaking lyrics are accompanied by RD Burman's finest tune and Lata Mangeshkar's magical voice, you know it's magic. The music will stay with you for a long time after you hear it. The song from the movie, 'Baharon Ke Sapne', was picturised on Rajesh Khanna and Asha Parekh.





3. O Mere Dil Ke Chain

The famous song sung by Kishore Kumar from the film 'Mere Jeevan Saathi' is among the most famous romantic track of the music composer. It is also among Rajesh Khanna's hit numbers.





4. Chanda O Chanda

Regardless of his preference for Western music, RD Burman was not afraid to create magic using semi-classical music as well. And 'Chanda O Chanda' from 'Lakhon Me Ek' is the perfect music to back up that claim. Kishore Kumar's calming voice elevates a modest arrangement. Despite the fact that this song is too bright for a lullaby, Pancham da managed to maintain it soothing and hummable.





5. Bachke Rehna Re Baba

The song from the movie 'Pukar' starring Amitabh Bachchan, Zeenat Aman, and Randhir Kapoor was sung by RD Burman, Asha Bhosle, and Kishore Kumar and the music was composed by RD Burman.























