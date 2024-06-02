Birthday special: Look at Mani Ratnam’s best Pan-Indian films

MUMBAI: Mani Ratnam is a well-known and renowned film director in India. He is one of the greatest names in the South, and he is well-known for his humility and commitment to his work. Mani Ratnam gave the Hindi film industry Pan-Indian movies like ‘Dil Se’, ‘Roja’, and ‘Bombay’. His characters are usually simple to identify and relate to. His story, characters, music, and background soundtracks are all unforgettable.On his birthday, let's look at some of his best Pan-Indian films.

Dil Se.. 'Dil Se..' is a romantic thriller film starring Shah Rukh Khan, Manisha Koirala, and Preity Zinta. The movie was loved by the audience for its storyline, music and songs. 'Dil Se..' was a global success and received several honours.

Guru 'Guru', another successful film by Mani Ratnam, starred Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The film was about a simple man from a tiny hamlet who moves to Bombay with his wife and a suitcase full of hopes. The story then follows his rise to become most powerful businessman.

Bombay Mani Ratnam wrote and directed this Tamil drama film starring Arvind Swamy and Manisha Koirala, which was also a huge hit in Hindi. In their hamlet, Shekar, a Hindu lad, fell in love with Shaila, a Muslim girl. Because their family oppose their relationship, they elope to Bombay and marry. The film was well-received both critically and commercially successful. It was screened at many international film festivals including the Philadelphia Film Festival in 1996

Roja Mani Ratnam wrote and directed the romantic suspense film. The film stars Arvind Swamy and Madhoo. It follows Roja, a poor lady from a Tamil Nadu village, as she desperately searches for her husband when he is kidnapped by militants while on a clandestine operation in Jammu and Kashmir. Roja, which was based on true events surrounding the Kashmir conflict, was a huge success in India.