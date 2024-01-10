Birthday special: Iconic dance moves of Hrithik Roshan

NEW DELHI: Actor Hrithik Roshan is not only a fine actor but also one of the country's best dancers. He has always lit up the screen with his moves.Everything about the lovely celebrity amazes his followers, including his dance moves and great look. As the actor celebrates his birthday today, these are some of his most famous hook moves.

Ek Pal Ka Jeena Hrithik Roshan's energetic dance number from his 2000 first film ‘Khao Naa.. Pyaar Hai’ cemented his reputation as one of the top dancers in the Hindi cinema business. Even younger dancers are attempting to replicate his cross-leg movements and hand moves from the song, which became quite popular in the industry.

Bumbro Bumbro Picturised on Preity Zinta and Hrithik Roshan, filmed with Preity Zinta and Hrithik Roshan, it's a song that showcases the actor's skill as a dancer. Wearing a simple kurta-pyjama and flashing that dreamy smile of his, this song is one of his best ones.

Dhoom Again Hrithik portrayed a negative character for the first time in his career in 'Dhoom 2' and received widespread acclaim for his outstanding performance. His remarkable skills and flexibility on the title track 'Dhoom Again' wowed the audience. The song's hook step quickly became a fan favourite.

Tu Meri Hrithik set the stage on fire with his incredible dancing movements and scorching chemistry with actress Katrina Kaif, who danced perfectly in sync with him. The song was a major hit, and the song's distinctive step became extremely popular among Hrithik's fans, making it one of his best dancing performances to date.