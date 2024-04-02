Birthday Special: From 'Phool Aur Kaante' to 'Shaitaan', look at some of best performances of Ajay Devgn

NEW DELHI: Ajay Devgn started his Bollywood career with ‘Phool Aur Kaante’. His famous stunt in the film, in which he is seen doing a split while balancing on two bikes, introduced a style to action films. This scene proved immensely famous, and Ajay also won the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut. He has established himself in the profession as a versatile performer. Throughout his decades-long career, the actor has starred in several films, nailing each character with perfect conviction and delivering some remarkable performances.On Ajay's birthday, here are five of the actor's most memorable flicks to watch.

Drishyam 1 and 2 ‘Drishyam 1 and 2’ are among Ajay Devgn's greatest films in a career spanning several decades. In the film, Devgn played Vijay Salgaonkar, a simple guy who will go to any length to protect his family. Aside from the film's captivating premise, Devgn's acting has received high accolades from reviewers and spectators alike.

Singham Ajay Devgn returned to the action genre in ‘Singham’, where he played tough officer Bajirao Singham. Devgn wowed the crowd with his high-octane action, vehicle chase sequence, and, his excellent performance. After the film's success at the box office, Devgn and Shetty collaborated for the sequel ‘Singham Returns’. Another sequel to the film ‘Singham Again’ is all set to be released.

Golmaal Rohit Shetty's ‘Golmaal’ universe is incomplete without Ajay. Coming out of his action-hero image, Ajay shows that he can play any character with ease. In the franchise, which focuses on a bunch of stupid lads, Ajay portrays Gopal, the group's leader. The first film ‘Golmaal: Fun Unlimited’ was released in 2006 and was followed by sequels including ‘Golmaal Returns’, ‘Golmaal 3’and ‘Golmaal Again’.

Bholaa ‘Bholaa’ marked Ajay's fourth directorial film after 'U, Me aur Hum' in 2008, 'Shivaay' in 2016, and 'Runway 34' in 2022. The film also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra, Vineet Kumar, Gajraj Rao and Tabu in pivotal roles. It is an official Hindi remake of the Tamil hit 'Kaithi'.