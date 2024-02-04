Birthday special: From 'C.I.D' to 'Kaagaz Ke Phool', check out Waheeda Rehman's best performances

MUMBAI: Waheeda Rehman is regarded as one of the finest actresses. She received the Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award in 2023.

Rehman began her acting career in 1955 with Telugu films ‘Rojulu Maraayi’, but she rose to fame with Dev Anand's 1956 film ‘CID’.

She later went on to star in a number of successful Hindi films, including ‘Pyaasa’, ‘Guide’, ‘Kaagaz Ke Phool’, ‘Khamoshi’, and ‘Sahib Bibi Aur Gulam’, to mention a few.

As the veteran actor celebrates her birthday, let us look at some of her best films.

Guide(1965) Rahman stars in ‘Guide’, directed by Vijay Anand, as Rosy, the daughter of a courtesan. Her powerful performance in the film helped the actress rediscover her acting skills. Both critics and viewers adored her chemistry with Dev Anand. Aside from excellent performances, Rahman's flawless dancing movements in several of the film's songs were a standout feature.

Kaagaz Ke Phool (1959) ‘Kaagaz Ke Phool’, which also starred Guru Datt, was a box-office disappointment when it was released in 1959. However, several years after its premiere, it achieved cult status. The film revolves around filmmaker Suresh Sinha, who is smitten by the beauty of a woman named Shanti and intends to put him in his upcoming film. Shanti becomes an overnight sensation as a result of the film's massive success, whilst Suresh's career plummets.

Pyaasa (1957) It features Mala Sinha, Waheeda Rehman, Rehman, and Johnny Walker. ‘Pyaasa’ is another gem of a film that tanked at the box office but rose to cult status in years to come. It follows an unsuccessful and idealistic poet Vijay (Guru Dutt) who seeks assistance from Gulabo (Rahman), a golden-hearted prostitute, in having his poetry published. Rehman gives a career-defining performance in the film. Mallepoovu is the Telugu remake of ‘Pyaasa’.

C.I.D. (1956) Raj Khosla's criminal thriller ‘C.I.D.’, produced by Guru Dutt, marked her Hindi film debut. She portrays Kamini, a moll, in a supporting role. Rahman's flawless acting technique and captivating on-screen persona won her over both reviewers and viewers and following the movie's success, she was approached by other offers. Apart from her, it features Dev Anand, Shakila, Johnny Walker, and K. N. Singh.