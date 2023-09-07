Begin typing your search...

Birthday special: Asha Bhosle's unforgettable songs

Before her birthday September 8, let's take a look at some of her unforgettable songs that have left an indelible mark on the hearts of music lovers worldwide.

7 Sep 2023
Birthday special: Asha Bhosle's unforgettable songs
Asha Bhosle

MUMBAI: Asha Bhosle is one of the most iconic and legendary playback singers in the history of Indian music. Her melodious voice and incredible range have made her a legend in the world of music.

Before her birthday September 8, let's take a look at some of her unforgettable songs that have left an indelible mark on the hearts of music lovers worldwide.

Dum maro dum

Asha Bhosle's rendition of 'Dum Maro Dum' is energetic and captivating. This iconic song from the movie 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna' became an anthem of the hippie generation in India.

Chura liya hai

'Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko' from 'Yaadon Ki Baaraat,' Asha Bhosle's sweet and soulful voice perfectly complements the romantic mood of this song.

Dil cheez kya hai

'Dil cheez kya hai' from 'Yaadon Ki Baaraat,' Asha's sweet and soulful voice perfectly complements the romantic mood of this song.

Yeh mera dil

Asha's peppy rendition of 'Yeh Mera Dil Pyar Ka Diwana' adds to the charm of the iconic movie 'Don.'

O mere sona re

Asha Bhosle's duet with Mohammad Rafi in 'O mere sona re' from the movie 'Teesri Manzil' is a timeless classic that still fills hearts with joy.

ANI

