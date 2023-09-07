Birthday special: Asha Bhosle's unforgettable songs

MUMBAI: Asha Bhosle is one of the most iconic and legendary playback singers in the history of Indian music. Her melodious voice and incredible range have made her a legend in the world of music.

Before her birthday September 8, let's take a look at some of her unforgettable songs that have left an indelible mark on the hearts of music lovers worldwide.

Dum maro dum Asha Bhosle's rendition of 'Dum Maro Dum' is energetic and captivating. This iconic song from the movie 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna' became an anthem of the hippie generation in India.

Chura liya hai 'Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko' from 'Yaadon Ki Baaraat,' Asha Bhosle's sweet and soulful voice perfectly complements the romantic mood of this song.

Dil cheez kya hai 'Dil cheez kya hai' from 'Yaadon Ki Baaraat,' Asha's sweet and soulful voice perfectly complements the romantic mood of this song.

Yeh mera dil Asha's peppy rendition of 'Yeh Mera Dil Pyar Ka Diwana' adds to the charm of the iconic movie 'Don.'