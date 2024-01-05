Begin typing your search...

Birthday Special: A look at Deepika Padukone's best performances

Let's have a look at some of her best performances.

ByANIANI|5 Jan 2024 9:30 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-01-05 09:30:52.0  )
Birthday Special: A look at Deepika Padukones best performances
X

Deepika Padukone (Reuters)

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone has delivered several outstanding performances throughout her career. On her birthday, which is on January 5, let's have a look at some of her best performances.

Bajirao Mastani

Deepika played Mastani, a warrior princess and the second wife of Maratha hero Bajirao (played by Ranveer Singh).

Tamasha

In Tamasha, Deepika delivered a nuanced performance as Tara, a free-spirited lady who assists the protagonist, Ved (played by Ranbir Kapoor), in rediscovering his true identity.

Padmaavat

Deepika portrayed the role of Rani Padmavati in this epic period drama directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Cocktail

In this romantic drama, Deepika played the role of Veronica, a carefree and bold character who is torn between love and friendship.

Chhapaak

Deepika took on the challenging role of an acid attack survivor, Malti, in this Meghna Gulzar directorial. Her performance was both heartbreaking and inspiring, shedding light on a sensitive issue.

Deepika PadukoneBollywoodbest performancesBirthday SpecialBajirao MastaniTamashaPadmaavatCocktailChhapaakCinema
ANI

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X