Birthday Special: A look at Deepika Padukone's best performances

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone has delivered several outstanding performances throughout her career. On her birthday, which is on January 5, let's have a look at some of her best performances.

Bajirao Mastani Deepika played Mastani, a warrior princess and the second wife of Maratha hero Bajirao (played by Ranveer Singh).

Tamasha In Tamasha, Deepika delivered a nuanced performance as Tara, a free-spirited lady who assists the protagonist, Ved (played by Ranbir Kapoor), in rediscovering his true identity.

Padmaavat Deepika portrayed the role of Rani Padmavati in this epic period drama directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Cocktail In this romantic drama, Deepika played the role of Veronica, a carefree and bold character who is torn between love and friendship.