Birthday Special: A look at Deepika Padukone's best performances

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone has delivered several outstanding performances throughout her career. On her birthday, which is on January 5, let's have a look at some of her best performances.
Bajirao Mastani
Deepika played Mastani, a warrior princess and the second wife of Maratha hero Bajirao (played by Ranveer Singh).
Tamasha
In Tamasha, Deepika delivered a nuanced performance as Tara, a free-spirited lady who assists the protagonist, Ved (played by Ranbir Kapoor), in rediscovering his true identity.
Padmaavat
Deepika portrayed the role of Rani Padmavati in this epic period drama directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.
Cocktail
In this romantic drama, Deepika played the role of Veronica, a carefree and bold character who is torn between love and friendship.
Chhapaak
Deepika took on the challenging role of an acid attack survivor, Malti, in this Meghna Gulzar directorial. Her performance was both heartbreaking and inspiring, shedding light on a sensitive issue.