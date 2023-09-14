Birthday special: A look at Ayushmann Khurrana's unique performances

MUMBAI: Ayushmann Khurrana has carved a niche for himself in Bollywood by consistently choosing interesting and socially relevant subjects for his films. Here are some of his popular performances in unique roles.

Vicky Donor





In 'Vicky Donor' Ayushmann's performance as Vicky, a sperm donor, was not only his Bollywood debut but also a breakthrough role. His impeccable comic timing and relatable portrayal of the character earned him widespread acclaim.



Dum Laga Ke Haisha





In 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha,' Ayushmann played the role of Prem, a young man who initially struggles with his arranged marriage to an overweight woman. His performance showcased a remarkable transformation as he conveyed the character's growth, love, and acceptance throughout the film.



Andhadhun





The actor played the role of Akash in 'Andhadhun,' a visually impaired pianist caught in a web of mysteries and deceptions. His portrayal of a character who is both cunning and vulnerable earned him critical acclaim and showcased his versatility as an actor.



Bala





He played the role of Bala, a young man dealing with premature balding, in a film that addressed society's obsession with physical appearance. His performance struck a balance between comedy and pathos, making it relatable to many.



Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan





Ayushmann starred as Kartik in 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan,' a gay man trying to gain acceptance from his conservative family. His performance in this LGBTQ-themed film was praised for its sensitivity and the message it conveyed about love and acceptance.

