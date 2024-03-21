Birthday Special: 5 Must-watch movies of Rani Mukerji

MUMBAI: Rani Mukerji is known for her diversified roles and stunning looks. She carved her path in her movie career and created a place for herself in the hearts of the audience. She has always strived to create a balance while portraying a variety of roles. Rani has always given her all whether it comes to expressing difficult emotions or doing challenging dance steps. From being part of ‘Raja Ki Aayegi Baaraat’, ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, ‘Bunty Aur Babli’ or ‘Black’, Mukerji proved her acting talent in both mainstream and arthouse cinema. As the actor celebrates her birthday today, let us look back at some of her exemplary performances.

Chalte Chalte Chalte Chalte is one of Rani Mukerji's most cherished movies. The narrative of the film directed by Aziz Mirza follows Raj and Priya as they navigate the complications of marital relationships. The romantic chemistry between Shah Rukh Khan and Rani and the beautiful compositions make it one of the films that is still loved by the audience.

Bunty Aur Babli The film, starring Rani Mukerji and Abhishek Bachchan, captivated hearts with its innovative narrative in which both protagonists played con women and con men. The Shaad Ali-directed film was released in 2005. It also stars megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Black Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed 'Black', which was released in 2005 and stars Amitabh and Rani Mukerji in the key roles. Fans and critics praised Rani and Amitabh's performances in the film. It was also a smash hit at the box office. The video follows a tenacious instructor who assists a girl with vision and hearing impairments in realising her full potential as she faces the task of graduating from college.

No One Killed Jessica Rajkumar Gupta directed the 2011 crime-drama film, which is based on Jessica Lal's murder. In the film, Rani plays a journalist who is seeking justice for Jessica. The film starred Vidya Balan as Sabrina Lal. The film gained great critical accolades for its storyline and ensemble performances.

Hichki The 2018 film, an Indian version of Brad Cohen's book 'Front of the Class,' depicts a woman (played by Rani Mukerji) with Tourette syndrome who gets a teaching job at a top school and learns to convert her disability into her greatest strength. Rani's character faces severe opposition from her students, who come from a lower socioeconomic background.