Binging on panduri mangoes before the season gets over: Keerthy Suresh

MUMBAI: As the summer season is going on, one of the favourite fruits that most of us enjoy during this time is mango. Ace actor Keerthy Suresh also shares a special love for Panduri mangoes. She took to her Instagram handle to share a video in which she can be seen gorging on the delicious fruit.

While sharing the video, she wrote in the caption, "Binging on panduri mangoes before the season gets over! #MangoLove #SummerSeason"

Her post clearly reflects her love for this fruit and especially the particular variety. In the video, she can be seen wearing an orange coloured dress which seemed to be perfect for the season. She looked simple and elegant.

Keerthy in the video, before munching her favourite mangoes, can be seen clipping her hair so that it doesn't come on her face. Her natural look grabbed the eyeballs and many of her fans admired her for her simplicity and beauty.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Keerthy is known for working in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films. She acted in movies such 'Ring Master', 'Nenu Sailaja', 'Rajinimurugan', 'Remo', 'Bairavaa', 'Penguin', 'Good Luck Sakhi' and 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata', among others. She also acted in a few TV shows and appeared in a music video.