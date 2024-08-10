Biju Menon onboard for Sivakarthikeyan- AR Murugadoss project

CHENNAI: On Saturday, the makers of Sivakarthikeyan's 23rd film, tentatively titled SKxARM, announced that Biju Menon has joined the team. A few weeks ago, Vikranth, Vidyut Jammwal and Dancing Rose Shabeer were also on board.

Helmed by AR Murugadoss, a glimpse video of Biju Menon shooting for the film was also unveiled. Sri Lakshmi Movies is bankrolling the project, which also features Rukmini Vasanth and Sanjay Dutt in prominent roles. The film is touted to be an action thriller.

Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music, while Sudeep Elamon is handling the camera. Sreekar Prasad is the editor.

The movie began production in February and the shooting is progressing in a rapid pace. SKxARM is expected to hit theatres in late 2024 during the festival season.