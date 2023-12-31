Bigger and better: Prashanth Neel about Salaar 2

CHENNAI: Salaar Part 1 - Ceasefire that released recently is having a good theatrical run. The film stars Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan and Jagapathi Babu, among others. Filmmaker Prashanth Neel, who directed the action-entertainer, is ready with the story of Part 2.

During an interview, Prashanth Neel was asked if he is going to make any amendments to the screenplay of Salaar Part 2 after listening to the feedback for Part 1. He said, “I will not change the entire story. I am not going to change one bit in that because of the feedback that I have received. That is a written story already. My job as a director is to narrate the story that we have written.”

Furthermore, he added, “There is no plan to start Salaar 2 as of now. We want to get everything right before we go ahead. It is too early for me to even think of something like that.” Talking about Prabhas’s reaction after the release, the filmmaker said, “He is over the moon with something like this. I mean, his reaction is euphoric. We are all very happy that we got Deva right in the movie. The box office numbers are important for us and that’s what we are going to aim to do with Salaar 2. We are going to make it bigger and better.”

Bankrolled by Hombale Films, Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire has music by Ravi Basrur.