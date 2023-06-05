Big B-Jaya celebrate 50th wedding anniversary

CHENNAI: Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday, expressed gratitude towards fans, for wishing him and his wife, actor-politician Jaya Bachchan, on their 50th wedding anniversary.

The couple got married on June 3, 1973. A day after their 50th wedding anniversary, Amitabh Bachchan thanked well-wishers for their love, in a brief note shared on his personal blog. “My deepest gratitude for all who have wished Jaya and me for our 50th Anniversary. Your love and care is what gives us the most happiness,” the 80-year-old actor wrote.

Abhishek Bachchan had shared a series of throwback pictures of his parents on his Instagram account, to mark their golden jubilee. “Adding to the list of the many Golden Jubilees to their credit... But this is by far the most special one. Happy 50th wedding anniversary Ma and Pa!”(sic) he wrote.

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan have acted in several films, including Zanjeer, Sholay, Abhimaan, Mili, Chupke Chupke, Silsila, and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.