Bhuvan Arora begins shoot for brotherhood-themed series ‘Fissaddi’

MUMBAI: Renowned for his performance in the Shahid Kapoor-starrer 'Farzi', actor Bhuvan Arora on Thursday began the shoot for his next project, titled 'Fissaddi'.

The show will star 'Adhura' fame actor Poojan Chhabra, alongside Bhuvan.

The series will delve into the complexities of relationships and self-identity against the backdrop of brotherhood.

The makers took to social media, offering a glimpse into this exciting new project.

The post is captioned: "Charche hai from earth to moon... Fissaddi on your screens, coming soon!"

It will soon air on Amazon miniTV.

Meanwhile, Bhuvan also has the Kartik Aaryan-starrer 'Chandu Champion' and the Tamil film 'Amaran' in the pipeline.