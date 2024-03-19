Bhumi Pednekar announces her new investigative series 'Daldal'

MUMBAI: Actor Bhumi Pednekar has been on a roll. After 'Bhakshak', she is now all set to come up with 'Daldal.'

In the Prime Video series, Bhumi will be seen donning a cop uniform. Amrit Raj Gupta has directed the project.

On Tuesday, the makers unveiled the details of the show at an event, where Bhumi shared her experience working in the thriller series.

"I love to challenge myself and I would say Daldal has been the most challenging part... I have never explored this kind of genre before....A lot of physical work was also involved," Bhumi said.

The official synopsis of the show read, "Haunted by the guilt of her past and dealing with the demons of her present, Mumbai's newly appointed DCP Rita Ferreira, must embark on an investigation of a series of murders that puts her on a collision course with a cold-blooded serial killer, even as she has to save her life from falling apart."

The show is based on Bhendi Bazaar by Vish Dhamija.

Meanwhile, Bhumi is receiving appreciation for her role as a journalist in her recent release, 'Bhakshak'.

'Bhakshak' explores the journey of an unwavering woman's quest to seek justice.

Directed by Pulkit and produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma, Bhakshak features a powerful ensemble including Sanjay Mishra, Aditya Srivastava and Sai Tamhankar, along with Bhumi Pednekar.

'Bhakshak' is currently streaming on Netflix.