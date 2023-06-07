Bhavana re-enters Kollywood with The Door

CHENNAI: After a long hiatus of 13 years, actor Bhavana will be making a comeback to the Tamil film industry, with The Door, directed by her brother Jaiiddev. The film is bankrolled by her husband Naveen Rajan, under the banner of Junedream Studios. The movie is touted to be a horror entertainer.

Marking the occasion of the actor’s birthday (June 6), the team unveiled the first look poster. They also revealed the title of the film with the poster, which was earlier tentatively titled as Bhavana 86.

The first look promises the film to be a captivating blend of horror and suspense, presenting the actor in front of an unfastened haunting wooden door. The cast includes Ganesh Venkatram, Jayaprakash, Nandhu, Sriranjini, Kapil Velvan and Priya Venkat, along with Varun Unni as the music composer. The cinematography is handled by Goutham G. With Athul Vijay as the editor, the film is under the final phase of post-production. Meanwhile, the makers are aiming to release the movie in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu, and Hindi. Bhavana was last seen in Ajith Kumar’s Aasal, in Tamil.

