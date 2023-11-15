Ben Affleck laughs as he reunites with ex-wife Jennifer Garner

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Ben Affleck was seen laughing and smiling as he reunited with ex-wife Jennifer Garner at their son’s basketball game.

The 51-year-old Oscar winner looked healthy and happy as he met up with ‘The Yes Day’ actress, 51, to watch their 11-year-old son Samuel play in Los Angeles, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

The former couple, who were married from 2005 to 2015, shared a laugh and joke as they chatted with their son ahead of his game, and looked like picture-perfect co-parents as they joined forces to support rarely-seen son Samuel, who looks just like his dad.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, Ben looked dapper in a long-sleeve plaid shirt, teamed with grey jeans and Nike sneakers, while Jennifer looked gorgeous in a grey jumper, black leggings and purple trainers.

After the game finished, they exited the building together, and were seen smiling at each other, while Ben carried a black backpack over his shoulder. The notoriously private star was in a cheeky mood, as she laughed and smiled during an animated conversation with his ex-wife.

The ‘Argo’ star and director share three children with ex-wife Jennifer - Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and son Samuel - and the couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in 2005.

Sadly, their union came to an end in 2015, and Ben entered a treatment facility for alcohol addiction two years later. After completing his stint, he thanked Jennifer for supporting him and caring for their kids while he was in rehab. The couple officially filed for divorce shortly afterwards, ending rumours of a reconciliation after the duo were spotted on holiday together, and wearing their wedding rings.

Just a few months later, Jennifer drove Ben to rehab again as he tried to quit the booze, proving that they were still supporting one another, despite being separated.