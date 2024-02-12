Battle-scarred Taiwanese islands star in Oscar nominated film

TAIPEI: A film about frontline Taiwanese islands repeatedly fought over with China during the height of the Cold War is vying to win an Oscar this year, with its director hoping the attention will help better explain tensions over Taiwan to a broader audience.

Taiwanese-American director S. Leo Chiang's 19 minute-long "Island in Between", available to watch on YouTube, tells the story of Kinmen, a small island group which hugs the Chinese coast.

Kinmen has been controlled by Taiwan since the Chinese civil war ended in 1949, and was the site of pitched battles in the 1950s as Beijing launched waves of attacks.

Chiang told Reuters he felt the time was right to revisit the history of Kinmen, now a popular tourist destination, given China's sabre rattling over Taiwan, including war games in 2022 after then-U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taipei.

China says democratically governed Taiwan is part of its territory, despite the objections of the government in Taipei.

"I think people are more interested in Taiwan than ever, at least in a long, long time. We're definitely taking advantage of that interest," Chiang said.

"Life is very normal here. People are not exactly sitting around fretting and pulling their hair out. But in Kinmen it's a different story."