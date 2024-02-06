'Bastar: The Naxal Story' teaser recalls 'celebration' of Dantewada attack in JNU

MUMBAI: The teaser of the upcoming film 'Bastar: The Naxal Story', which was unveiled on Tuesday, features a one minute long monologue by actress Adah Sharma. Adah, who gained massive fame with her film 'The Kerala Story', plays the character of I.G. Neerja Madhvan in the film.

The teaser portrays her as a no nonsense officer who will go to any lengths to kill the 'anti-nationals'. She draws a comparative analysis of Indian soldiers killed by Pakistan and the naxalites.

The teaser also shows her shedding light at the incident where allegedly a certain section celebrated the killings of CRPF policemen in the Dantewada Maoist attack in 2010.

Back in 2010, Forum against War on People allegedly had organised an event back in 2010 in JNU which both NSUI and ABVP had protested.

In the teaser, the makers have showcased how "pseudo-intellectuals" in India are running a propaganda to divide the country funded by China.

For the film, Adah has joined forces with producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah and director Sudipto Sen once again after 'The Kerala Story'.

Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah's Sunshine Pictures and co-produced by Aashin A. Shah, 'Bastar: The Naxal Story' will be released on March 15 in cinemas worldwide.