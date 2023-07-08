Balamuralikrishna is Abhinava Kalidasa: Padma Subrahmanyam at Balamurali Nāda Mahotsav 2023

CHENNAI: Dr. Padma Subrahmanyam, the celebrated Bharathanatyam dancer expressed about the genius Vaggeyakara Dr. M Balamuralikrishna as Abhinava Kalidasa during 93rd Birth Anniversary of Dr. M Balamuralikrishna, Balamurali Nāda Mahotsav 2023, jointly organised by Dr. M Balamuralikrishna Memorial Trust and Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Chennai Kendra and Supported by SSVM Institutions.

The event started with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by Dr. Sudhakar, Dr. Vamsie Mohan, and Mahathi Srinivasan, sons and daughter of Dr. M Balamuralikrishna, followed by the musical tribute sung by a group led by Kalaimamani Dr. K Krishnakumar and Kalaimamani Mrs. Binni Krishnakumar.

Dr. Vamsie Mohan, son of Dr. Balamuralikrishna and Trustee, gave a brief welcome speech.

Dr. BK Krishnaraj Vanavarayar, the philanthropist and Chairman of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Coimbatore Kendra, bestowed Dr. M Balamuralikrishna National Award for Artistic Excellence 2023 with the title Murali Nāda Lahari and cash of rupees one lakh to Dr. M Padma Subrahmanyam.

The logo on the monthly series of concerts, which is set to be held on Visakham star day of every month, dedicated to Dr. M Balamuralikrishna, Balamurali Visakham Concerts, was launched by Dr. Padma Subrahmanyam and the dignitaries Sri Ravi, Dr. TV Gopalakrishnan, and Sri KN Ramaswami.









The series will celebrate Murali Ravali, musical concerts emphasising the musical creations of Dr. M Balamuralikrishna and other compositions which were made popular by the maestro.

The video promo on the first concert on that series is to be held on Sraavana Visakham day, 27th July 2023, and to be performed by the young aspiring singer Sri Sai Vignesh was launched by Sri. K Venkitachalam, Deputy Director of Bhavan Chennai.

The felicitation oration by Sri N Ram was crisp in his chaste style.

Dr. TV Gopalakrishnan was vocal and emotive on his musical and life experiences with Dr. M Balamuralikrishna and also on the legendary factors of the musician, who had excelled in all the facets of Carnatic Music as a singer and instrumental performer to a remarkable Vaggeyakara.

He also made a congruence of significant contributions by Dr.M.Balamuralikrishna in music to Dr. Padma Subrahmanyam in Bharathanatyam, and the nonagenarian blessed the dancer.

Sri. KN Ramaswami, the Director of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, recollected the association of Bhavan and Balamuralikrishna and reiterated to be associated with Dr. M Balamuralikrishna Memorial Trust to organise such events every year.





The Chief guest Dr. BK Krishnaraj Vanavarayar, started his ceremonial speech by requesting the audience to give applause for themselves to have turned out in a large number.



He was appreciating Sri KN Ramaswami and his team on evolving the Bhavan of Chennai to a commendable level of acceptance and reach.

He appreciated the artistic distinction of Dr.Padma Subrahmanyam to have taken the tradition of art to the forefront.

Dr. Padma Subrahmanyam gave an emotional acceptance speech on the award and title bestowed on her as the one given to a family member of Dr. Balamuralikrishna.

She took the audience to those remarkable artistic confluences between Balamurali and herself on performing her dance impromptu with the creatively extempore singer. Isaikkavi Ramanan was very poetical in Tamil and English and excelled as the master of the ceremonies.

The well-attended event ended with a vote of thanks to one and all by Dr. K Krishnakumar, Trustee of Dr.M.Balamuralikrishna Memorial Trust.