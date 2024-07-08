Bala-Arun Vijay’s Vanangaan trailer out

CHENNAI: Written and directed by Bala, Vanangaan is headlined by Arun Vijay. On Monday, the makers unveiled the trailer of the film. With thrilling sequences, the trailer showcases a compelling narrative.

The movie also stars Roshni Prakash, Samuthirakani and Mysskin, among others, in important roles. Suresh Kamatchi is bankrolling the project, under the banner V House Productions.

National Award-winning music composer GV Prakash is scoring the music, while RB Gurudhev is handling the camera. Sathish Suriya is the editor. Vanangaan is expected to release in July, however, the date is not yet announced.

The film was earlier announced with Suriya. However, after creative differences, the actor and his production house opted out of the project.