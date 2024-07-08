Begin typing your search...

Bala-Arun Vijay’s Vanangaan trailer out

The movie also stars Roshni Prakash, Samuthirakani and Mysskin, among others, in important roles. Suresh Kamatchi is bankrolling the project, under the banner V House Productions.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|8 July 2024 4:30 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-07-08 16:30:26.0  )
Bala-Arun Vijay’s Vanangaan trailer out
X

'Vanangaan' film poster (X/@VHouseProd_Offl)

CHENNAI: Written and directed by Bala, Vanangaan is headlined by Arun Vijay. On Monday, the makers unveiled the trailer of the film. With thrilling sequences, the trailer showcases a compelling narrative.

The movie also stars Roshni Prakash, Samuthirakani and Mysskin, among others, in important roles. Suresh Kamatchi is bankrolling the project, under the banner V House Productions.

National Award-winning music composer GV Prakash is scoring the music, while RB Gurudhev is handling the camera. Sathish Suriya is the editor. Vanangaan is expected to release in July, however, the date is not yet announced.

The film was earlier announced with Suriya. However, after creative differences, the actor and his production house opted out of the project.

Director BalaVanangaanArun VijayVanangaan trailerV House Productions
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    sidekick