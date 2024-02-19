BAFTA 2024: Dua Lipa slays in red gown

LONDON: Singer Dua Lipa served one of the best red carpet looks at the 77th edition of BAFTA Awards. The 'Levitating ' hitmaker opted for a floor-length red gown with a matching red cape -- all in a slightly different red shade than her fiery red hair.

Meanwhile, on the singing front, Dua Lipa unveiled her new song 'Training Season'. Taking to Instagram, Dua shared a post that she captioned," TRAINING SEASON IS OVER!!!!!! UGH OUT NOW EVERYWHERE!!!! FINALLY!!!! THANK YOU TO THE DREAM TEAM.

" According to People magazine, 'Training Season' follows her November 2023 release of 'Houdini' and her performance at the 2024 Grammys, where she performed a medley of the upcoming single, 'Houdini,' and her Grammy-nominated song, 'Dance the Night' (from the Barbie soundtrack). The pop star shared what inspired her latest track in a press release.

"I had been on a string of bad dates, and the last one was the final straw," Lipa said. "The next morning, I arrived at the studio to [songwriters] Caroline [Ailin] and Tobias [Jesso Jr.] asking me how it all went and I immediately declared 'TRAINING SEASON IS OVER,' and like the best 'day after' debriefs with your mates, we had a lot of laughs and it all quickly came together from there," as per PEOPLE."And while it is obviously about that feeling when you are just absolutely done telling people...men specifically in this case, how to date you right; it is also about my training season being over and me growing with every experience," she continued.