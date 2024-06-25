'Bad Newz': Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri tease fans with trailer update, share hilarious videos

MUMBAI: Makers of romantic comedy-drama 'Bad Newz' starring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk are all set to unveil the trailer soon. Keeping fans on their toes, Vicky shared a hilarious video of himself teasing fans with an update about the trailer.

Following a popular Instagram trend of continuing an old existing video, he added his twist to it. The video opens with a first clip showing a chair being busted in the air and the man sitting on it flying in the air as a result of the blast. Then, Vicky can be seen falling on his couch from somewhere in the air, making an illusion of continuation. He was heard saying in the video, "Ek good news hai. Bad Newz trailer jaldi aa raha hai."

Sharing the video, he wrote, "Taiyaar ho jaao, Trailer aa raha hai apna!!! #BadNewz." As soon as the video was shared, fans and industry members chimed into the comment section. Vicky's brother and actor Sunny Kaushal wrote, "Hahahahahah." Vicky's father Sham Kaushal also commented, "Hahaha...... love this one Puttar. Just brilliant." Sunny Kaushal's rumoured girlfriend Sharvari also posted, "hahahahahaha." Triptii Dimri also shared a quirky video and captioned the post, "Sab #BadNewz ko good news mein badal sakte hai hum! Trailer out soon, stay tuned!"

The film announcement was made in March this year. Vicky delighted fans with a major surprise after he shared a series of posters also starring Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk. Sharing the news, Vicky on his Instagram wrote, "Bringing in the only good news this Monday...and it's #BadNewz! Expect the unexpected filled with masti, mazaa aur bohot saara confusion! In cinemas on 19th July 2024!" Previously titled 'Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam', 'Bad Newz' marks the first collaboration between Vicky, Triptii, and Ammy.

Directed by Anand Tiwari, the film also stars Neha Dhupia. It was in July 2023 when the stars wrapped the film's shoot. The film is all set to release in theatres on July 19. Apart from this, Vicky Kaushal was last seen in 'Sam Bahadur'. The actor will be next seen sharing screen space with Rashmika Mandanna in 'Chhava'.



Vicky plays the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, and Rashmika takes on the role of his wife, Yesubai Bhonsale, in the film. Triptii, on the other hand, will be next seen in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' opposite Kartik Aaryan. Helmed by Anees Bazmee, the third part of the hit franchise also stars Vidya Balan and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Diwali 2024.

Balan essayed the role of Manjulika in the 2007 psychological horror-comedy film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'. She also has several other projects in her kitty including 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' alongside RajKummar.