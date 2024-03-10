Babil Khan: If you're feeling confused in life, embrace the confusion

MUMBAI: Actor Babil Khan, who is the son of late star Irrfan Khan, shared his mantra for life and self-confidence.

The actor said it is to embrace confusion and not "run towards clarity".

“If you're feeling confused in life, embrace the confusion. Don’t try to run towards clarity because if you try to do that, you don’t get clarity, you only get anxiety. Do the work, the clarity will come to you,” said Babil at the Under 25 Summit in Bengaluru.

The summit brings together students, creators, performers, and leaders from across the country on one platform.

Present at the Summit, Babil was joined by co-actors and creators including Shruti Haasan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kenny Sebastian, Vikrant Massey, Ritviz, and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Further, opening up about the summit, Babil said: “U25 gives us an opportunity to step out of those boxes and be involved in an energy that motivates us to create, to innovate, to inspire and to be inspired. To let our guards down and finally feel! I am honoured to have been a small part of this beautiful and essential venture."

On the work front, Babil Khan was last seen in the Netflix series ‘The Railway Men’.