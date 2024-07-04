'Baahubali’ star Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar on-boarded for Salman Khan's ‘Sikandar’

MUMBAI: Star Sathyaraj, known for his iconic role of Kattappa in the 'Baahubali' franchise, and actor Prateik Babbar have joined Bollywood superstar Salman Khan for his upcoming film 'Sikandar'.



The makers of the film Nadiadwala Grandson took to Instagram to make the announcement. The handle shared pictures of Wardha Khan Nadiadwala posing alongside Sathyaraj and Prateik Babbar.

The post was captioned: “We are elated to welcome you on board #Sathyaraj sir! Honoured to have you in team #Sikandar… Happy to collaborate with our very own Prateik Babbar once again. And we can’t wait for everyone to experience this cinematic excellence on the big screens!”

We're elated to welcome you on board #Sathyaraj sir! Honoured to have you in team #Sikandar ♥️

Happy to collaborate with our very own @prateikbabbar once again! ♥️

And we can't wait for everyone to experience this cinematic excellence on the big screens! ✨ #SajidNadiadwala’s… pic.twitter.com/ulg4IOac1h — Nadiadwala Grandson (@NGEMovies) July 4, 2024

It was last month when Salman started shooting 'Sikander' and posted pictures with filmmaker A. R. Murugadoss from the sets.



Salman had shared the picture with Murugadoss and producer Sajid Nadiadwala, which he had captioned: “Looking forward to #Eid2025 with team #Sikandar. #SajidNadiadwala’s #Sikandar Directed by @ARMurugadoss @iamRashmika @NGEMovies @WardaNadiadwala #SikandarEid2025.”

It was on Eid in April, when the 58-year-old star made the announcement of the title of his next film, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna.

Details about the film are still under wraps.

In 2023, Salman was first seen in 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', an action comedy directed by Farhad Samji. He was then seen in 'Tiger 3', a spy action thriller directed by Maneesh Sharma.