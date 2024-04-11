‘Ayyo Saami’ song clocks six crore views

CHENNAI: Lyricist Pottuvil Asmin’s Ayyo Saami song has crossed six crore views across the platform and became the first Sri Lankan Tamil song to attract the most views on YouTube.

The song, which was released in 2022, has been accepted well among the audience. Pottuvil Asmin, known for his popular ‘Thappellam Thappe Illai’ song in the film ‘Naan’, has written the lyrics for the ‘Ayyo Saami’.

The famous Sri Lankan singer Windy has lend her voice to the number, and Sanuka Wickramasinghe has composed music for the song. People also celebrated the song by making more than one lakh reels on social media platforms.

