'Ayalaan' teaser: Sivakarthikeyan's sci-fi comedy looks promising

CHENNAI: The makers of actor Sivakarthikeyan's upcoming science-fiction comedy directed by 'Indru Netru Naalai' fame R Ravikumar have released the film's teaser on Friday.

The teaser opens with an unidentified energy dominating the world. While some scientists fear that the energy might destroy the world, few seek its demand and try to use it for benefit or personal gain. Then, we witness the much-awaited alien stepping into the earth and the teaser follows the twist and turns after the alien's entry and how Sivakarthikeyan and the alien bond over a beautiful friendship.

The teaser lends a glimpse to the hilarious punchlines in the film with a display of AR Rahman's musical prowess elevating the teaser.

'Ayalaan' is produced by RD Raja of 24AM Studios and is released by KJR Studios.

Rakul Preet Singh plays the female lead, and Isha Koppikar plays the antagonist.

Karunakaran, Yogi Babu, Sharad Kelkar, Banupriya, Balasaravanan, and many others are a part of the film's star cast.

The film has cinematography by Nirav Shah, while the editing is done by Ruben. The production design is by T Muthuraj, and VFX is by Bejoy Arputharaj of Phantom FX.

Dance choreography is handled by Ganesh Acharya, Paresh Shirodkar, and Sathish Kumar, while the costumes are designed by Pallavi Singh and Neeraja Kona. The poster designs are done by Gopi Prasanna.

'Ayalaan' is set to hit the screen on Pongal/Sankranti, 2024.