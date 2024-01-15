Ayalaan has made this Pongal more special: Sivakarthikeyan

CHENNAI: Dressed in a brown shirt and veshti, Sivakarthikeyan meets us after a long day. “I started from home at 3 am to Tirupati and from there I left to Tiruttani to seek divine guidance and here I am. Karumbu vaangiyaacha? (Did you get sugarcanes?),” asks Sivakarthikeyan, without wasting any time.



As we walk the talk, the star rewinds to why Pongal is his favourite festival. “Whenever I hear someone say the word festival, it means Pongal for me. There are reasons behind it because I have been a little wary of firecrackers since childhood. So, I hardly get out of the house for Deepavali. But I put myself out there when it is Pongal. Be it at my home in Tiruchy or even after I came to Chennai to look out for cinematic opportunities, I ensure that I celebrate the festival,” he reminisces. He doesn’t think twice when we ask him about his favourite Pongal. “It has to be clearly the Rajini Murugan pongal and now Ayalaan pongal. My two big films that went through a lot before their releases. It’s such a coincidence. Other than that I will be celebrating the big day with my family, as usual,” he adds.

Siva looks fit as a fiddle and says that he has been following a strict diet regime. “I have been dieting and eating what it takes to bulk or to tone my muscles. I am on a diet vacation now, which means, I am ready to hog on to sakkarai pongal till Monday and will be a good boy once I start training in the gym from Tuesday,” says Siva with a laugh.

The conversation now leans towards Ayalaan, a film that has been in the making for the last seven years. Despite enjoying stardom and completing eight films, Sivakarthikeyan stuck on to the film tightly. “Had I left Ayalaan mid-way, it would have been unprofessional, and I didn’t want this film to be dropped at any point in time. Moreover, it would be unfair on director Ravikumar. Ayalaan did not suffer financial struggles during pre-production or even at 50 per cent completion of it. We finished 75 to 80 per cent of the project before it hit the financial roadblock. We saw what we envisioned in front of our eyes and upon completion, the team knew that Ayalaan would be exemplary and Ravi will be noticed for his work,” he remarks.

Siva hasn’t been active on X and Instagram like he was a few years ago. “Social media has its pros and cons. But I had to leave social media because I was glued to it. The hours I spent watching reels on Instagram were getting longer. I decided to focus on work and keep myself away from it,” he laughs.

The actor has been shooting for his film with Rajkumar Periasamy produced by Kamal Haasan. “We have completed the majority of the film. Only a few more days of shooting are left,” he remains tight-lipped. But he says that it would be great to have Kamal Haasan in the film in some way. “We have asked Kamal sir. Awaiting his response for the same,” says Siva.

Sivakarthikeyan assures that the film will hit the screen this year. “Ayalaan and my film with Rajkumar will be my 2024 releases. I will start shooting for AR Murugadoss’s project soon and I believe that will release in 2025,” signs off the actor.