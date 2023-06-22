Avril Lavigne and Tyga part ways after three months of dating

LONDON: After three and a half months of dating, Canadian singer Avril Lavigne and rapper Tyga have split, according to PEOPLE. Lavigne will keep the $80,000 bespoke Mavani & Co. necklace Tyga gave her earlier this year, a source told PEOPLE.

She and artist Mod Sun were "genuinely friends and nothing more," an insider told PEOPLE at the time, but PEOPLE later confirmed days later that their engagement had broken less than a year after he proposed in Paris. At the time, a source claimed, "Avril and Mod Sun have been together on and off for the past two months, but are no longer together as a couple."

After that, Lavigne and Tyga travelled to Paris together, where they were frequently seen during Paris Fashion Week. On March 6, the couple was seen kissing outside the Mugler X Hunter Schafer party after dropping by Leonardo DiCaprio's party at Kuku restaurant. However, a source claimed at the time that the relationship was "very new" and "very casual." Lavigne displayed her new jewellery while in Paris; it has 50 carats of black and white diamonds as well as pink sapphires that form the letters of her first name.

On February 19, after eating at Nobu, Lavigne, 38, and Tyga, 33, were spotted cuddling for the first time. Insiders told PEOPLE in late March that the "Girlfriend" singer and her rapper beau were "very into each other." The pair surprised fans by performing together at CMA Fest 2023 on June 9.

They are only starting to know one another and are still not exclusive. To be on the safe side and get to know one other well before becoming serious, they are moving extremely gently, the person continued. However, they are interacting frequently.