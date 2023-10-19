'Aspirants 2' trailer out now, take a look

MUMBAI: Makers of web show 'aspirants-2">Aspirants 2' on Thursday dropped its trailer. Created by The Viral Fever and directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, the new season stars Naveen Kasturia, Sunny Hinduja, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Abhilash Thapliyal and Namita Dubey.

Switching between past and present, the dual narrative showcased in the trailer promises an exciting new season.

With double the challenges, the three IAS aspirants come closer to the end of their back-breaking journey, alongside senior aspirant Sandeep Bhaiyya, who faces struggles of his own.

Abhilash who has become an IAS officer tries balancing between the lines of right and wrong at work, while hoping to keep his cherished friendships afloat.

Excited about the second season, Naveen said, "Aspirants season 2 is not just a continuation of an incredible journey, but a proof to the unwavering spirit of determination and resilience. I am delighted to be back as Abhilash, a character that challenges me as an actor everytime I get into the skin of it. This season we explore the lives of those chasing their dreams, facing new challenges head-on while embarking on a rollercoaster of emotions, laughter, and inspiration."

Sunny Hinduja also expressed excitement about the new season.

"This season is an exciting journey that reveals the raw realities, joys, and heartaches of those aspiring to make their mark. The expedition continues, and this time, it's about pushing boundaries and embracing the power of self-belief. I am happy that our labour of love, Aspirants will now be streaming on Prime Video that gives us a chance to reach a wide range of audience globally," he shared.

"Some characters hit a chord so deep in you that it is impossible to forget them, even after you've carried on with other roles. Dhairya is a girl who has so much love, ambition and determination in her, that she truly is a force to be reckoned with. It was an absolute delight to play her once again, and I hope we keep bringing on new seasons for this phenomenal show", added actor Namita Dubey.

The second season of 'Aspirants' will be out on October 25 on Prime Video.