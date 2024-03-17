Ashok Selvan’s next titled Emakku Thozhil Romance

CHENNAI: Actor Ashok Selvan, who is having a successful run with Por Thozhil and Blue Star, will be next seen in a rom-com titled Emakku Thozhil Romance. Directed by Balaji Kesavan and produced by T Creations, the film will have Avantika Mishra of Yenna Solla Pogirai fame playing the female lead.

Talking to DT Next, director Balaji said, “We took inspiration from Emakku Thozhil Kavidhai. As the film has romance in it, we stuck to Emakku Thozhil Romance. This is a rom-com with a simple storyline. However, the twists and turns in the screenplay will take the movie forward.”

Divulging a bit about the storyline, Balaji added, “I wanted to make an entertainer that happens among a group of friends and an innocent Ashok Selvan gets into a dramatic situation, unintentionally.” In our previous interviews, Ashok Selvan spoke about landing romantic films and the fear of being typecast. Tell Balaji about this and he replies, “Apart from the romance, he has a certain innocence to his character, which will make Emakku Thozhil Romance a good watch,” he remarked.