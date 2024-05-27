Ashok Selvan joins Thug Life cast; drops hint

CHENNAI: Ashok Selvan, who was last seen in Pon Ondru Kanden and known for his performances in Por Thozhil and Blue Star, among others, is the latest addition Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life's cast. The actor dropped a hint in his X account, saying, “One of those real memorable days. Miracles do happen :) (sic).”

It should be noted that Ashok was initially supposed to be a part of Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan for one of the crucial characters. However, he couldn't be a part of the project due to date clash. Apart from Kamal Haasan, Thug Life also stars Silambarasan TR, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi and Gautham Karthik in prominent roles. Jayam Ravi and Dulquer Salman quit the film, citing date issues.

The production of the film is happening in a rapid pace. The team recently filmed a dance sequence featuring Kamal and STR in Chennai. Jointly produced by Madras Talkies, Raaj Kamal Films International and Red Giant Movies, Thug Life features a musical score by AR Rahman.

Ravi K Chandran will handle the camera and Sreekar Prasad will take care of cuts. Stunt choreographer duo Anbariv is overseeing the stunts.