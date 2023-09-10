As 'Dabangg' completes 13 years, let us recall some of its iconic dialogues

MMUMBAI: 'Dabangg', a popular action film series starring Salman Khan as a fearless and quirky cop Chulbul Pandey. This movie is known for its action-packed scenes and catchy dialogues. Here are some iconic dialogues from the film.





"Swagat nahi karoge aap hamara?"







"Thappad se darr nahi lagta sahab, pyar se lagta hai."





"Hum yahan ke Robin Hood hain, Robin Hood Pandey."





"Zindagi mein teen cheezon ke peechey kabhi nahi bhagna chahiye - bus, train, aur chulbul pandey."





"Hum tum mein itne ched karenge... ki confuse ho jaoge ki saans kahan se le... aur paadein kahan se"

