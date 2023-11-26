As 'Animal' trailer unveils, take a look at films that portray father-son bond

MUMBAI: Bollywood films have gained popularity for depicting the love and bond that exists within a family. The trailer for ‘Animal’, starring Ranbir Kapoor, has finally been released.

There are several reasons why the movie trailer became the talk of the town as soon as it was released. One of the film's numerous highlights is the father-son bond that runs between Anil Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor's characters.

Let us look at some other films that depicts father-son bond.

Paa (2009) Like never before, Paa demonstrated the relationship between a father and son. The fact that the father and son's roles were actually reversed made the movie's most intriguing aspect. The 12-year-old Auro, played by Amitabh Bachchan in the movie, has a condition called progeria. Thus, despite being only twelve years old, he appears to be five times older than his true age. It was directed by R. Balki.

Udaan (2010) The plot of film, centres on Rohan, a 17-year-old student played by Rajat Barmecha, and three of his pals, who are expelled from Shimla's esteemed Bishop Cotton School. Subsequently, Rohan is returned home to his younger half-brother, Arjun, and his alcoholic father, Bhairav (Ronit Roy). Following Rohan's return home, Bhairav seizes complete control of his life and forces him to labour in his factory.

Wake Up Sid! (2009) ‘Wake Up Sid!’, starring Ranbir Kapoor revolves around the character of Siddharth Mehra, also known as Sid (Ranbir). He is the son of wealthy parents. His father, Ram Mehra (Anupam Kher), sees that he has no interest in education and forces him to work for his business, where he fails miserably. Sid running to his father's office to show him his first payment is the film's high point.

Waqt : The Race Against Time (2005) The movie centres on Aditya (Akshay Kumar), a carefree young man with no life goals. After tying the knot with his sweetheart Pooja (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) without notifying anyone else, his father Ishwar (Amitabh Bachchan) decides to teach his son responsibilities. Ishwar gives Aditya the order to leave the house in order to accomplish this. It is then that Aditya realises the importance of his father’s advice on hard work.