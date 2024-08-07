Arya's next with Jiyen Krishnakumar launches with pooja

CHENNAI: Helmed by Jiyen Krishnakumar of Run Baby Run fame, Arya's next film is officially launched with pooja. Taking to his X account, the actor wrote, "New Beginning with a passionate team. Excited to join with Script Writer #MuraliGopi sir and Director #JiyenKrishnakumar sir and my brother @vinod_offl @ministudiosllp for this multilingual film. Need all ur prayers and love (sic)."

The yet-to-be-titled film is backed by Vinod Kumar, under the banner Mini Studios. Details of the other cast and crew are kept under wraps.

Arya, who was last seen in Venkatesh Daggubati's Saindhav, also has Mr X. Billed as an action entertainer, the film also stars Gautham Karthik, Sarathkumar, Manju Warrier and Anagha in prominent roles. A few weeks ago, the team completed the shooting.

Apart from this, Arya also has Sarpatta Parambarai 2 in the pipeline.