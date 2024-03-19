Arya’s Mr. X enters final stages of production

CHENNAI: Actor Arya’s next film, Mr. X has begun the final schedule of shooting. The update was given out by the actor on Monday, who has undergone a huge physical transformation for the film.

Sharing the photos on X, he wrote, “ I m BACK at it Again This time for my next film #MrX directed by @itsmanuanand brother and bank rolled by @Prince_Pictures. Finalised the script in March 2023. Started working for the look from April 2023.. Shooting started from September. And Finally we r in last schedule. Its been one year of constantly pushing myself towards the goal. So here I m in March 2024 (sic).”

Billed as an action entertainer, the film is helmed by Manu Anand. Bankrolled by Prince Pictures, Mr. X also stars Gautham Karthik and Manju Warrier in pivotal roles. Tanveer Mir is handling the cinematography, and Prasanna GK will oversee the cuts. Dhibu Ninan Thomas is the music composer. The film will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

Arya has Sarpatta Parambarai 2 with Pa Ranjith in his pipeline.