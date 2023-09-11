Begin typing your search...

Arya, Aishwarya Rajesh, GVM unveil first-look poster of 'Moondram Kan'

Helmed by Sago Ganesan, the film is produced by K Sasikumar.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|10 Sep 2023 9:38 PM GMT
CHENNAI: Starring Thrigun, Vidaarth, Santhosh Prathap, Kalaiyarasan, and Teju Ashwini in prominent roles, the first look of 'Moondram Kan' was released on Sunday.

Actors Arya, Aishwarya Rajesh, and filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon unveiled the first-look poster on social media, wishing the team the best.

Taking to their X account, the makers wrote, “What lies beyond the horizon? Get ready to embark on a mysterious journey like never before with the first look of #MoondramKan. Are you ready to explore the unknown? #MoondramKanFirstLook Produced by @TrendingEntmt & @WhiteHorseOffl @sasikumarwhs | Dir by @sagoganesan.” (sic)

Moondram Kan’s background score is composed by RS Rajpradhap and songs are tuned by Ajesh.

ThrigunVidaarthSanthosh PrathapKalaiyarasanTeju AshwiniMoondram KanSago GanesanK SasikumarAryaAishwarya RajeshGVMMoondram Kan posterMoondram Kan first look poster
