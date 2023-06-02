Arvind Swami, Sathyan Sooryan onboard Karthi 27

CHENNAI: We had earlier reported that Karthi 27 will be directed by C Premkumar of 96 fame. The film that is bankrolled by Jyotika-Suriya’s 2D Entertainment will go on floors later this year. While there were speculations on the cast and crew of the film, the exclusive update is that actor Arvind Swami has signed the dotted line. Sources from tinseltown told DT Next that Arvind Swami will be seen in a role that is on par with Karthi’s in the film. The actor was last seen in Venkat Prabhu’s Tamil-Telugu bilingual, Custody that starred Naga Chaitanya in the lead role. The shoot will begin once Karthi completes shooting for his film with Nalan Kumarasamy.” The source added that the technicians are being finalised for Karthi 27. “As of now Sathyan Sooryan has been brought on board as the film’s cinematographer,” the source told us. This project will mark Sathyan Sooryan’s fourth collaboration with Karthi after Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru, Kaithi and Sulthan.

Meanwhile, Karthi has been simultaneously shooting for Japan, directed by Raju Murugan and produced by Dream Warrior Pictures and is also shooting for the second schedule of his 26th film directed Nalan Kumarasamy and produced by Studio Green.